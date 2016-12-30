Főoldal / Külföldi bajnokságok

2016. 12. 30. - 23:48
forrás: MTI

Nem bírt a Hull Cityvel az Everton

Az Everton 2-2-es döntetlent ért el a Hull City vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 19. fordulójának pénteki nyitómérkőzésén.

A hazaiak a döntetlennel elmozdultak a sereghajtó pozícióból.

Premier League, 19. forduló:
Hull City-Everton 2-2 (1-1)

szombat:
Burnley-Sunderland 16.00
Chelsea-Stoke City 16.00
Leicester City-West Ham United 16.00
Manchester United-Middlesbrough 16.00
Southampton-West Bromwich Albion 16.00
Swansea City-Bournemouth 16.00
FC Liverpool-Manchester City 18.30

vasárnap:
Watford-Tottenham Hotspur 14.30
Arsenal-Crystal Palace 17.00

A tabella:
1. Chelsea              18  38-11  46 pont
2. FC Liverpool         18  45-21  40  
3. Manchester City      18  39-20  39
4. Arsenal              18  39-19  37  
5. Tottenham Hotspur    18  33-13  36
6. Manchester United    18  27-18  33 
7. Everton              19  25-23  27  
8. Southampton          18  18-20  24
9. West Bromwich Albion 18  23-22  23  
10. Watford              18  22-30  22  
11. West Ham United      18  23-32  22  
12. Bournemouth          18  23-31  21
13. Stoke City           18  20-28  21
14. Burnley              18  17-28  20  
15. Middlesbrough        18  16-20  18  
16. Leicester City       18  23-31  17  
17. Crystal Palace       18  29-33  16  
18. Sunderland           18  16-31  14  
19. Hull City            19  16-41  13
20. Swansea City         18  21-41  12