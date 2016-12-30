Nem bírt a Hull Cityvel az Everton

Az Everton 2-2-es döntetlent ért el a Hull City vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 19. fordulójának pénteki nyitómérkőzésén.
A hazaiak a döntetlennel elmozdultak a sereghajtó pozícióból.
Premier League, 19. forduló:Hull City-Everton 2-2 (1-1)
szombat:Burnley-Sunderland 16.00Chelsea-Stoke City 16.00Leicester City-West Ham United 16.00Manchester United-Middlesbrough 16.00Southampton-West Bromwich Albion 16.00Swansea City-Bournemouth 16.00FC Liverpool-Manchester City 18.30
vasárnap:
Watford-Tottenham Hotspur 14.30
Arsenal-Crystal Palace 17.00
A tabella:1. Chelsea 18 38-11 46 pont2. FC Liverpool 18 45-21 40 3. Manchester City 18 39-20 394. Arsenal 18 39-19 37 5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 33-13 366. Manchester United 18 27-18 33 7. Everton 19 25-23 27 8. Southampton 18 18-20 249. West Bromwich Albion 18 23-22 23 10. Watford 18 22-30 22 11. West Ham United 18 23-32 22 12. Bournemouth 18 23-31 2113. Stoke City 18 20-28 2114. Burnley 18 17-28 20 15. Middlesbrough 18 16-20 18 16. Leicester City 18 23-31 17 17. Crystal Palace 18 29-33 16 18. Sunderland 18 16-31 14 19. Hull City 19 16-41 1320. Swansea City 18 21-41 12