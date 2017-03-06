Főoldal / Külföldi bajnokságok

2017. 03. 06. - 22:54
2017. 03. 06. - 23:06
forrás: MTI

Londonban nyert a Chelsea

Az angol labdarúgó Premier League-ben listavezető Cheslea 2-1-es győzelmet aratott a West Ham United otthonában hétfő este, a 27. forduló zárómérkőzésen.

Az első félidőben Eden Hazard, a másodikban pedig Diego Costa volt eredményes, majd a hazaiak Manuel Lanzini révén a 92. percben szépítettek.

Premier League, 27. forduló:
West Ham United-Chelsea 1-2 (0-1)

vasárnap játszották:
Sunderland-Manchester City 0-2 (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Everton 3-2 (1-0)

szombaton játszották:
FC Liverpool-Arsenal 3-1 (2-0)
Leicester City-Hull City 3-1 (1-1)
Stoke City-Middlesbrough 2-0 (2-0)
Swansea City-Burnley 3-2 (1-1)
Watford-Southampton 3-4 (1-2)
West Bromwich Albion-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-0)
Manchester United-Bournemouth 1-1 (1-1)

A tabella:
1. Chelsea              27  57-20  66 pont
2. Tottenham Hotspur    27  53-20  56 
3. Manchester City      26  53-29  55
4. Liverpool            27  58-34  52
5. Arsenal              26  55-31  50 
6. Manchester United    26  39-22  49 
7. Everton              27  44-30  44 
8. West Bromwich Albion 27  36-34  40 
9. Stoke City           27  32-40  35 
10. Southampton          26  32-34  33 
11. West Ham United      27  36-46  33 
12. Burnley              27  30-40  31 
13. Watford              27  33-47  31 
14. Bournemouth          27  37-52  27 
15. Leicester City       27  30-45  27 
16. Swansea City         27  35-59  27 
17. Crystal Palace       27  35-46  25 
18. Middlesbrough        27  19-30  22 
19. Hull City            27  24-53  21 
20. Sunderland           27  24-50  19