Londonban nyert a Chelsea

Az angol labdarúgó Premier League-ben listavezető Cheslea 2-1-es győzelmet aratott a West Ham United otthonában hétfő este, a 27. forduló zárómérkőzésen.
Az első félidőben Eden Hazard, a másodikban pedig Diego Costa volt eredményes, majd a hazaiak Manuel Lanzini révén a 92. percben szépítettek.
Premier League, 27. forduló:West Ham United-Chelsea 1-2 (0-1)
vasárnap játszották:Sunderland-Manchester City 0-2 (0-1)Tottenham Hotspur-Everton 3-2 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:FC Liverpool-Arsenal 3-1 (2-0)Leicester City-Hull City 3-1 (1-1)Stoke City-Middlesbrough 2-0 (2-0)Swansea City-Burnley 3-2 (1-1)Watford-Southampton 3-4 (1-2)West Bromwich Albion-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-0)Manchester United-Bournemouth 1-1 (1-1)
A tabella:1. Chelsea 27 57-20 66 pont2. Tottenham Hotspur 27 53-20 56 3. Manchester City 26 53-29 554. Liverpool 27 58-34 525. Arsenal 26 55-31 50 6. Manchester United 26 39-22 49 7. Everton 27 44-30 44 8. West Bromwich Albion 27 36-34 40 9. Stoke City 27 32-40 35 10. Southampton 26 32-34 33 11. West Ham United 27 36-46 33 12. Burnley 27 30-40 31 13. Watford 27 33-47 31 14. Bournemouth 27 37-52 27 15. Leicester City 27 30-45 27 16. Swansea City 27 35-59 27 17. Crystal Palace 27 35-46 25 18. Middlesbrough 27 19-30 22 19. Hull City 27 24-53 21 20. Sunderland 27 24-50 19